What’s the strangest place you have visited?

A very funny book has hit the bookshops around the nation called Silly Isles, a play on words for the group of islands off the southwest coast of England.

What would some of the strangest places be that you have visited? Talking Lifestyle’s audience are a well traveled group, with people calling up telling us about some of their weird and wonderful journey’s, like Tobago and Cuba.

Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast duo have also traveled to some amazing places with their careers as correspondents, John to Petra in Jordan and Garry to Sandakan in Malaysia to name just a couple of interesting trips.

Silly Isles is a collection of stories about different islands former foreign correspondent Eric Campbell has visited, which has been described as a riotous journey through weird and wonderful places in the world that have been forgotten.

Listen to the podcast for more.