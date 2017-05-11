Are digital billboards distracting for drivers?

We have developed and implemented a range of road safety measures designed to increase safety and lower the road toll.

Speed cameras, hand held radars, traffic calming measures, random breath testing, roadside drug testing, anti-hoon measures, and strong penalties for driver distractions, like using your mobile phone.

But there is one exception, one glaring anomaly that contradicts all other road safety and anti-distraction measures: digital roadside billboards.

Russell White is the CEO of the Australian Road Safety Foundation and he says that roadside digital billboards are a big problem. Russell spoke with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.