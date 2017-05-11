Exile yourself in Elba

Elba, once home to Napolean during his exile has become synonymous with crystal clear waters and picturesque beauty.

It’s a wonder that Napolean ever left…

With beautiful scenery, stunning vineyards, delicious fresh seafood, and culture dripping with history – Elba certainly is a little slice of paradise.

Rob Duckworth speaks to travel writer Phil Hawkes about some of the history and things to see and do in Elba, and Keisha Spies from sponsor Flight Centre lets us know about a small ship cruise from APT that stops at the enigmatic Elba.