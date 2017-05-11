Hearing problems are not unique to the elderly

Hearing is perhaps one of the five senses that we don’t think about, often until we notice we can’t hear as well as we once could, and its usually associated with ageing.

However experts are reminding us that deafness does not discriminate by age, apparently from the age of 10 our hearing starts deteriorating. You might work or live with someone who is a little hard of hearing. It can be frustrating, both for you and for the person who can’t hear very well.

So, when should we get our hearing tested, and how often should we then go back to get checked?



Dr. Elaine Saunders is a hearing expert, and the managing director of Blamey Saunders, who says you should always get your hearing checked if you notice any changes at all.

