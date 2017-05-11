Does this pantry staple deserve superfood status?

When it comes to superfoods, images of acai, cacao powder and chia seeds often pop to mind, but what about the humble onion?

Nutritionist Katherine Alleaume from The Right Balance joined Rob Duckworth on Health & Wellbeing to chat about why onions, the modest health heroes, deserve superfood status…

WHY WE LOVE ONIONS

– Immune booster: 100g of onion provides between 15-20% of an adult or child’s recommended daily intake of Vitamin C. This essential nutrient is important for normal growth and development, immunity, healthy skin and cardiovascular health.

– Plant power: Onions deliver a unique bundle of vitamins and phytonutrients that help fight inflammation, protect against some cancers and assist in removing the stress on our bodies from environmental factors such as UVB damage.

– Good for your gut: Onions contain prebiotic fibres that help with digestion and assist with increased mineral absorption, including calcium, magnesium and iron.

– Clear skin: There is a growing level of evidence that Vitamin C, flavonoids and polyphenols can protect the skin from the sun’s UVB damage and help reduce skin ageing caused by harmful free radicals.

– Slim picking: A 75g serve of onion provides only 96 kilojoules – a great choice for weight management.

– Heart health: Onions contain flavonoids, which have shown to reduce the risk of heart disease.

– Cooked to perfection: Slowly cook finely chopped onions to make them softer and sweeter. Cooking onions does not significantly alter the nutritional value.