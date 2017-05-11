Putting On The Oxygen Mask – Why You Need To Look After Yourself First

Work Performance Expert and KPMG Partner Andrew May joined Ed Phillips on Health & Wellbeing to chat about why we need to look after ourselves first.



You can catch up on the chat and read Andrew’s article on the same topic below…

In an average year I fly quite a lot. And I’ve got to admit that the majority of time I – like most people – zone out a bit when the pre-flight announcement is made.



Earlier this week, however, on International Women’s Day, I paid proper attention to the in-flight safety briefing and the video, showing a mother sitting next to her child while explaining that “the passenger should always fit his or her own mask before helping children or other persons requiring assistance”.



It’s a simple recommendation that often gets forgotten, and from my perspective most frequently by women. I have the utmost respect for the amazing women in my life, but regularly notice how frequently they will look after colleagues, clients, family, friends, community members, and even people they don’t really like, before taking a moment to look after themselves.



In my workshops and coaching sessions I’ve had multiple conversations about this topic and I often hear, “when I put myself first I feel selfish”. My response? “Try changing the words and belief, that putting yourself first is about self-management and not being selfish.” It might sound like a play on words, but the difference in meaning between ‘self-management’ and ‘selfish’ is profound.



Women comprise 46 per cent of all employees in Australia and make a large contribution to our economy, however, there are still many disparities in terms of equality. While the gender gaps need to be addressed at an organisational level, there are also individual changes that women can champion for themselves to look after their physical and psychological wellbeing:



1. Stop (guilt) tripping

One of biggest barriers to change is guilt. And this can weigh you down from the moment you rise every day. If you are the backbone of your family unit and cannot afford the time to be sick or injured, that is exactly what will happen if you always put yourself last. The longer you put off taking control of your wellbeing, the greater the consequences. Start by setting aside 30 minutes each day to exercise, prepare healthy food, or connect with a friend without guilt. Prioritise yourself, your health, and your performance.



2. Manage your thoughts

Self-talk can be one of the most powerful and positive tools, but also one of the most detrimental to the way we view ourselves. Women can be their own worst critics, judging their bodies, performance, and social skills so critically that it damages their confidence and self-esteem. I often say to female friends of mine, “if one of your friends spoke to you the way you speak to yourself, you’d never hang out with that person ever again”.



Athletes have long used positive self-talk to boost their performance, and research has shown it’s also beneficial for boosting productivity, motivation, confidence and balancing emotions. To make self-talk effective, it’s important to identify what you want to achieve, and frame using the word ‘you’ instead of ‘I’; because when you think of yourself as another person it allows you to be more objective. Practise before a presentation with something as simple as “you are a great speaker and are completely prepared for this event”.



3. Learn to say no

If you suffer from TMS (Tired Mum Syndrome) it may be time to arm yourself with this weapon: the ability to mouth the word ‘no’. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to do it all, but trying to do it all at once is impossible. What’s the point of squeezing in that extra meeting but missing out on lunch? Or making homemade vegan nut-free cupcakes for the school bake sale at 11pm the night before if it leaves you feeling grumpy, hungry, and overtired?



Start taking time back for yourself by developing a time budget to know how much extra wiggle room you have:



24 hours – (Hours spent at work) – (Hours of sleep) – (Commute time) – (Meal times) – (Exercise and relaxation time) – (Family/Personal time) = Time available for other non-essentials.



I’m guessing the answer to this equation for many women is very low. So start simply by giving yourself 5 to 10 minutes of ‘Me’ time each day, or block out 30 minutes on a Sunday evening and have a relaxing bath (with no mobile phone or devices).



Putting your metaphoric oxygen mask on first restores your energy and passion and makes you a better partner, mother, colleague, boss, friend, and the list goes on.

