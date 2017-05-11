Wondering what to buy for mothers day?

A friendly reminder that it is Mother’s Day this Sunday, so here at Talking Lifestyle HQ we wondered what should we buy our mum for her special day of the year?

We thought we’d check with an expert…

Kathy Sheeran is a self-confessed shop-a-holic who suggests that Mums probably needs to take some time out to pamper themselves, “they are always putting everyone else first – think beauty products, bath robes, lovely tea cups, manicure vouchers etc., beauty masks, etc.’

John and Garry talk with Kathy who says, there is nothing better than a handwritten card – sometimes that’s even better than a present.

Listen to the podcast for more helpful hints for Mothers Day.