5 Reasons to visit beautiful Barcelona

With new world restaurants and old world charm, Barcelona is one of the world’s premiere cities.

Explore sun-drenched beaches the perfect backdrop for a hike or bike ride down medieval roads, and at night sip on sangria while tasting tapas and soaking in the sights of the magnificent city.

Rob Duckworth speaks to travel writer Adam Ford about the top things to see and do in Barcelona and Keisha Spies from the Flight Centre tells us about a Southern Sojourn from Barcelona to London with APT.