Should bumper stickers be banned?

We were talking in the office about funny bumper stickers after one of our listeners, Wayne, sent us a photo. It was a van, from a company selling blinds…and the bumper sticker read: BLIND MAN DRIVING.
We thought bumper stickers are dead, taken over by the stick figure families that seem to be on most family cars these days, but apparently not!
Comedian Justin Hamilton collects bumper stickers and he’s picked his top 5 to share with us this morning.
Justin’s top 5 bumper stickers:
- Annoying bumper stickers: Magic Happens
- Funny bumper stickers: Watch out for the idiot behind me
- Strong advertising: No baby on board. Durex.
- Warning bumper stickers: I go from 0 to horny in 2.5 beers.
- Australian bumper stickers: Beware of Drop Bears.
Listen to the podcast for more.