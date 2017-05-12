Slim Jim Phantom is one cool cat

In the late 70s and early 80s, if you turned the radio, chances are you’d hear one of two things: stadium rock, or disco.

What you definitely wouldn’t hear is Rockabilly, that classic rock’n’roll sound pioneered by artists like Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, and early Elvis.

But along came a band called The Stray Cats, and things changed.

All of a sudden those jangly guitars and swinging back-beats were blasting outta the radio once more and Rockabilly was back, baby.

You can thank Slim Jim Phantom for this, along with his Stray Cats band mates Brian Setzer and Lee Rocker.

They say you can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep. And with friends like Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Lemmy, George Harrison, Johnny Ramone… it’s safe to say that Slim Jim Phantom is pretty cool.

The former Stray Cats drummer has just landed in Australia for a run of shows including an appearance at the Blues on Broadbeach Festival, supported by The Star, and he joined Nick Bennett for a chat on Friday Night Live with The Star.

Cool indeed.