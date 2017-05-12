Want to become a mystery shopper?

Have you ever heard of mystery shoppers? Those who are hired to go into selected stores and buy something and then rate the experience.

You can actually put your hand up to become a secret shopper and get paid for each individual visit and experience. Follow this link for more details.

Shadow Shopper trains secret shoppers to act differently depending on the store – there is a set of instructions – e.g. if you are asked if you want help, you say that you’re just browsing, look for a little bit longer and see if you are offered assistance again.

The secret shopper has to fit a certain profile for certain shops e.g. a surf shop would probably want a customer under the age of 35, a women’s swimwear shop will obviously have to have a female secret shopper.

Let’s find out more… Heather Cullen is the general manager of Shadow Shopper who spoke with Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast duo John and Garry.