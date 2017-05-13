Chickens make the perfect pet

For years dogs and cats have held the top spot in homes as the pet of choice.

However families are quickly moving away from tradition … instead favouring less mainstream animals like lizards, snakes and chickens.

David Ingham (Mr Chicken) isn’t part of the better known Ingham poultry family but he has for many years through his business Rentachook been supplying chooks for homeowners and advising on their care.

David has written a book called Backyard Chickens – how to keep happy hens. He joined Dr Jo Righetti on Talking Pets to share his tips on bringing a chicken into the family dynamic.