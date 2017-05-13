Take your pooch on holiday with you!

Going on holiday can be complicated for millions of Australian pet owners.

Do you organise a pet-sitter, send the dog or cat to a kennel, or take the furry family member along?

Pet-friendly holiday options are growing in popularity all across Australia with an immense array of choices, including bed and breakfasts, family holiday parks and even luxury hotels.

Rick Wraight, the Director of one of Australia’s leading pet holiday websites HOLIDAY PAWS joined Catriona Rowntree on Journeys To Come to discuss how to plan that paw-fect pet holiday in Australia.