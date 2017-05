National Volunteering Week

Volunteers are the lifeblood of our community and come from all walks of life.

Working people, students, professionals, the young, middle aged, and retirees.

They come from just about every suburb and community, and from a variety of cultural, educational and religious background.

This week is National Volunteer Week – an annual Celebration to acknowledge the generous contribution of our nation’s volunteers.

George and Paul chat with Adrianne Picone, the CEO of Volunteering Australia.