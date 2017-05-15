Are you protected against a global software attack?

A global cyber attack that’s hit computers in Europe has apparently arrived in Australia and left many of us wondering what it’s all about and if we could be targeted.

The Wanna CRY ransomware has attacked computer systems in 99 countries, although the attack here is reportedly only small-scale at the moment. The British health system reportedly was crippled.

As we’re told, potentially a handful of local computer systems have been affected. However, the federal government is warning that more Australian computer systems are likely to be hit.

John and Garry talk with Andrew Bycroft, a cyber security expert and CEO and lead strategist at The Security Artist.