Dr Hook starring Dennis Locorriere

They began life as Dr Hook and the Medicine Show in Union City New Jersey and the 1970s wouldn’t have sounded like the 1970s without them.

Aussie fans loved Dr Hook and it showed in the charts with the band posting eleven top 40 singles over ten years, including two chart toppers.

And can you believe it’s been 40 years since Walk Right In was a number one smash?

The great Dennis Locorriere has fronted the band since the beginning and he’s back in Australia again for a run of shows around the country.

Dennis caught up with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.