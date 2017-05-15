From policing to start-up, how Herb embarked on a second career

Herb Smith started his first career as a police officer serving the community for more than three decades – but why retire when you can embark on a second career and that’s exactly what Herb did!
Herb went back to his Indigenous heritage and some advice his grandfather gave him “Good tucker and a full belly makes you sleep and have good dreams” –
Dreamtime Tuka was born selling everything from coffee, locally produced bush tucker food and more – and if that’s not enough one of his biggest clients, Qantas, bought more than half a million items to be served on board.
Whats it all about and what is some of the advice Herb has for those wanting to start out?