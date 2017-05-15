From policing to start-up, how Herb embarked on a second career

Herb Smith started his first career as a police officer serving the community for more than three decades – but why retire when you can embark on a second career and that’s exactly what Herb did!

Herb went back to his Indigenous heritage and some advice his grandfather gave him “Good tucker and a full belly makes you sleep and have good dreams” –

Dreamtime Tuka was born selling everything from coffee, locally produced bush tucker food and more – and if that’s not enough one of his biggest clients, Qantas, bought more than half a million items to be served on board.

Whats it all about and what is some of the advice Herb has for those wanting to start out?

Herb joined Matthew Tukaki to talk business, career and advice he might give others.