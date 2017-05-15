How these guys made $10M out of teeth whitening

Gold Coast entrepreneurs Alex Tomic and Nik Mirkovic were barely in their adult years when they decided to put nearly all their savings into the launch of a globally recognised brand ‘HiSmile’.

The duo saw a massive gap in the teeth whitening market and decided to grab this opportunity with both hands!…

Their brand ‘HiSmile’ has definitely kicked up a storm, particularly amongst our millennials… Even people in the public eye are promoting the use of the product on social media.

Matthew Tukaki was joined on Talking Lifestyle’s Second Career by co-founder Alex Tomic to get the lowdown on how he transformed this idea into a million dollar company in only a couple of years!

Image Source: Financial Review