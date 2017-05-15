Want to join Mensa?

Last week the Talking Lifestyle Breakfast show were discussing Mensa, the organization founded at Oxford University just after the Second World War by an Australian lawyer, Roland Berrill, and a British scientist.

The only qualification for membership was a high IQ, and there was no room for politics or religion. In the IQ test you need to score in the top 2% – which usually equates to an IQ over 130.

So, how does one become a member?

John and Garry talk to the recruitment officer for the Australian branch of Mensa, Geoff Russell, who was previously a lawyer and became a member 20 years age after his wife encouraged him.