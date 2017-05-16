Cheerin’ for Chilli Crab

 Chef Daniel’s mouth-watering chilli crab recipe

Ingredients

whole mud crab

sesame oil

garlic

ginger

coriander leaves and root

3 birds eye chillies, diced

2 eschallots, chopped

one leek, chopped

one carrot, chopped

white wine vinegar

200gm tomato sauce

can diced tomatoes

2 eggs

soy sauce

 

Method

 

  1. Cook crab in boiling water with a leek, carrot and onion for 5 minutes
  2.  Heat a few tablespoons of sesame oil in pot to smoking hot
  3. Add chopped garlic, fresh ginger and coriander root, 3 birdseye chillies and chopped eschallots, cook until it softens
  4. Add 200gm tomato sauce and a splash of wine vinegar, stir through and cook for a few minutes
  5. Add a can of diced tomatoes and a splash of soy sauce
  6. Whisk two raw eggs and stir through mixture with chopped coriander leaves and pour over boiled crab

