Cheerin’ for Chilli Crab

Chef Daniel’s mouth-watering chilli crab recipe
Ingredients
whole mud crab
sesame oil
garlic
ginger
coriander leaves and root
3 birds eye chillies, diced
2 eschallots, chopped
one leek, chopped
one carrot, chopped
white wine vinegar
200gm tomato sauce
can diced tomatoes
2 eggs
soy sauce
Method
- Cook crab in boiling water with a leek, carrot and onion for 5 minutes
- Heat a few tablespoons of sesame oil in pot to smoking hot
- Add chopped garlic, fresh ginger and coriander root, 3 birdseye chillies and chopped eschallots, cook until it softens
- Add 200gm tomato sauce and a splash of wine vinegar, stir through and cook for a few minutes
- Add a can of diced tomatoes and a splash of soy sauce
- Whisk two raw eggs and stir through mixture with chopped coriander leaves and pour over boiled crab