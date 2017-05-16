Could you save a life?

Could you save someone’s life if you had to? Do you know enough about first aid to jump in to help someone else?

We’ve been discussing the importance of first aid this morning and the life-and-death importance of knowing what to do.

Apparently, only 26% of AUSTRALIANS have completed a first aid course…and are confident in their ability to use the skills.

John Kazanas is the general manager of ST JOHN AMBULANCE VICTORIA, who says if you’re not properly trained, doing something is better than nothing.

