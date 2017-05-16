Imagine a summer without cricket

Pay disputes. They’re not restricted to public servants, they can pop up anywhere. And sport’s no exception.

Our nation’s cricketers are currently involved in a humdinger of an argument with Cricket Australia about their pay going forward.

Vice captain Dave Warner has come out and said the way it’s going could mean there may not be a team to take on England in The Ashes this Summer.

Former Test batsman Dean Jones is part of the Macquarie Cricket Commentary Team and he spoke with Kayley and Nick about the standoff between the players and administrators.