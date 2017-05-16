WYZA HEALTH: Why you should value your sleep

Are you one that tries nearly everything in the book to get to sleep?

From counting sheep to meditation to a glass of warm milk just before getting cosy in bed….

Don’t worry you’re not alone.

According to figures released by the Sleep Health Foundation earlier this year, 33-45 per cent of Aussies suffer sleep issues that lead to fatigue and irritability.

Jonathon Coleman was joined on The WYZA Way by WYZA writer, Rachel Smith to talk about why you need more sleep and get her tips on how to get it.