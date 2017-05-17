3 ways to reduce snoring



20 years ago Dr Mark Levi’s wife gave him an ultimatum… fix your snoring issue or see you later…



So what did our Resident Sleep Expert Dr Mark Levi do? He not only solved his snoring problem, he turned it into a career!



Dr Mark shared some great tips to stop/reduce snoring on Health & Wellbeing today:



1. Find the correct pillow

You want neck support, your windpipe is behind the tongue, so you want it to be wide open so air can flow. Having a bad pillow can cause the windpipe to bend which means a snoring noise can kick in. The Spinaleze pillow is a great pillow to use as it contours and takes shape around your neck, making it unique to your size and shape while allowing the windpipe to stay open – www.spinaleze.com.au

2. Personalised dental mouthguard

Dr Mark Levi’s wears one of these every night to ensure his windpipe stays open, he receives lots of oxygen and hence, no snoring!



3. Laser treatments

Specialised laser treatments warm the tissue at back of throat, making it tighten and therefore can reduce or cure snoring.



Bonus tip for good sleep…

Body Temperature

If your feet are cold you’ll find it hard to sleep, so wear some bed socks in the cooler months. Your bedroom needs to be warm and comfortable to allow a great night’s sleep.



To find out more about these treatments visit drlevissleepclinic.com.au or call (02) 9283 1900.



