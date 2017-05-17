Todd McKenney sings Peter Allen

It’s been 20 years since Todd McKenney first picked up a pair of maracas and stepped into the Hawaiian shirt of the late, great Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz.

To the commemorate the occasion, Todd is returning to the role which defined his early career while breathing new life into the remarkable story of one of Australia’s most loved entertainers.

Todd McKenney Sings Peter Allen, 20th Anniversary Tour is a celebration of Peter’s songs, showmanship and charisma.

Todd popped into the Daily Drive to chat with Kayley Harris and Nick Bennett.