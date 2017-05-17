What are the tenants rights?

A row between a tenant and a Melbourne landlord turned nasty over dirty dishes left in the sink.

The Domain team at Fairfax says the landlord lived in a bungalow at the back of the rental property in Footscray Victoria, and that property was being shared by three people, including a university student.

Domain says relations went rapidly downhill over the course of 8 weeks, with the tenant claiming he was punched in the face by the landlord… the landlord says the tenant, in fact, punched himself…

Angry text messages were exchanged, a dog was allegedly mistreated, and eventually, a Tribunal ruled in the landlord’s favour.

This story raised so many questions, Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast duo spoke with Sydney lawyer Sam Macedone …

