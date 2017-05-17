Why people who swear are more resilient

It’s common for people to underestimate the power of words…

A recent study has found swearing out loud can not only help us tolerate pain but can also increase exercise endurance.

So when do you swear?

When you hit your toe on that annoying coffee table in the living room, or when a silly driver cuts you off in peak hour traffic or maybe when you just have to let off a little bit of steam.

Australian GP Dr Brad Mckay joined Jono Coleman on Staying Well to talk about the health benefits of swearing.