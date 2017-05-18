Are you superstitious?

Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast show had a question for KNOW IT ALLS about a very old superstition: why are we supposed to throw salt over our shoulders? Where does it come from, and what is it supposed to do?

The Talking Lifestyle office was quiet, so quiet you could hear the birds chirping! So we decided to find an expert in this field.

Max Cryer is a full-time writer, in fact, he’s topped the NZ non-fiction best seller list 3 days in a row but he was the first television quizmaster in NZ, and had that gig for many years.

Listen to the podcast to find out why we…Throw salt over your shoulder; Knock on wood for good luck; Don’t walk under ladders; It’s bad luck if a black cat crosses your path; Don’t open an umbrella inside; Breaking a mirror brings seven years of bad luck; Carrying a rabbit’s foot brings good luck….

What are your superstitions?