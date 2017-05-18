Reminiscing about rabbits

There was a period in Australia when eating rabbit was more popular than beef.

This is because beef was rationed during World War II; housewives were encouraged to “meet the meat shortage by eating domestic rabbit meat,” so the Department of Agriculture released lots of rabbit recipes.

Life magazine pitched in to the effort with a 1943 article featuring the memorable opening line “Domestic rabbits are one of the few pets which can be enjoyed dead or alive.”

Some of our Living Fresh callers even said chicken, which is a dinner staple today, was a once a year treat! Wow!

The podcast features Living Fresh callers reminiscing on all things rabbit – from catching, to selling and cooking them.

Featured photo – Dominic from Smithfield, Sydney, showing how many rabbits he caught in a day back in the 70’s.