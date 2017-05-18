Should you make a will?

Have you made a will? Are you satisfied all your affairs are in order before your death? Have you had a conversation with your family, to spell out exactly what your wishes might be?

Many people haven’t. They feel uncomfortable about discussing death, but it really is a conversation we need to have. People may die suddenly, or pass away after a short illness, and they haven’t made wills which can create big problems.

Many parents might tell their children they’ve made their will, but how can you make sure that’s correct? Many children feel it is disrespectful to ask mum or dad about such matters.

Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast duo speak with Lara Nurpuri, a lawyer with SLATER AND GORDON

Listen to the podcast for more.