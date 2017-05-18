Spectacular Sydney lights up for Vivid Sydney Festival

It’s one of the most spectacular festivals in the world and this year’s Vivid Sydney starts Friday May 26 and runs for 23 exciting days and nights.

Precincts throughout the city come alive with lights and music and the iconic Sydney Opera House and The Harbour Bridge will lead the show. Sandra Chipchase from Destination NSW told Tim Webster about the best places to see the lights and the entertainment.

Kenneth van der Walt from Flight Centre outlines the special deals to bring everyone to Sydney for Vivid Sydney.