Magnificent Melbourne with Dee Dee Dunleavy

Having been a Melbourne girl all her life, Talking Lifestyle personality Dee Dee Dunleavy just loves her city.

From the banks of the Yarra to the hallowed turf of the MSG, Dee Dee Tells Tim Webster the must sees and the secret spots of her beloved city.

Kenneth van der Walt from Flight Centre also tells Tim about the great airfare deals so no matter where you are in Australia there’s a no excuse not to visit Melbourne