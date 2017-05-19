Plastic-free Living



Open your fridge, look in your pantry or walk down the aisle of your local supermarket – you’ll find that plastic is everywhere, and it’s virtually unavoidable.



Naturopath and Nutritionist Katherine Maslen tries to live life as plastic-free as possible, she says that plastics can cause all sorts of nasty health issues such as hormonal imbalances, fertility issues and high blood pressure.



She also says that when it comes to plastics, no one is really better than another, and warns not to get tricked by ‘BPA-free’ labeling that makes some plastic items seem ‘healthier’ than others.



Today on Health & Wellbeing she shared her top 3 tips on how to reduce our use of plastics, and it’s much easier than you may think!

Storage containers

Get rid of your plastic containers (including your beloved Tupperware) and replace them with glass or stainless steel containers – they are easily available at your local supermarket. Drink bottles

Have you ever cracked open a bottle of water only to realise it taste like ‘plastic’? Wet liquids stored in plastic are much worse than dried foods stored in plastic. Why? Because the nasty chemicals tends to ‘leach’ into the liquids. So go for glass or stainless steel bottles – they last longer and are much better for your health. Food wrap

Ditch the cling wrap and buy some beeswax food wrap! Yes, it’s made from beeswax and is reusable. Australian company Honey Bee Wraps make their wraps from 100% organic cotton infused with a special blend of local organic beeswax, certified organic coconut oil, jojoba oil and natural tree gum products which have antibacterial properties. Find them here – www.honeybeewrap.com.au

