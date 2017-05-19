Should we change work times to suit our body clock?

A study this morning says in order to maximize productivity employers should consider whether their employees are morning or evening people.

The study says, differences in body clocks can determine how well people can work together in a team, they also determine whether we perform better in the morning or in the evening.

Surgical teams, orchestras, and emergency service workers benefit from having people with similar body clocks.

But long-haul flight crews…nurses on long shifts and police on surveillance can work better if they include a mix of “morning” and “night” people… so that at least one crew member is working at their peak at different times of the day.

Dr. David Cunnington is a sleep physician… he’s also the director of the Melbourne Sleep Disorders Centre who says your body clock is genetically determined and you can re-set your body clock by keeping a regular routine…

