Style, motherhood and having it all

Recent times have been a total whirlwind for Sally Obermeder.

In December she welcomed her second child to the world, a beautiful baby girl named Elyssa, who was born via surrogacy. This bundle of joy came four years after Sally beat breast cancer.

Last night Sally won the prestigious Readers’ Choice Award at the In Style magazine Women Of Style awards, held at The Star Event Centre. How amazing is that!

Sally is the host of Better Living on Talking Lifestyle, which you can catch at 1pm on Saturdays.

She joined Nick Bennett on Friday Night Live with The Star to chat about style, motherhood and having it all.