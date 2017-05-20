Why Aussies aren’t getting enough sun

I love a sunburnt country, a land of sweeping vitamin D deficiencies…Wait. What?

Considering Australia is globally renowned for its scorching sun, you’d be forgiven for expressing surprise at the latest findings from Curtin University.

Researcher Eleanor Dunlop revealed to Sally and Clinton that more than one in four adults are expected to be vitamin D deficient this winter, prompting a warning from dietitians to get more sun and increase our intake of nutrient-rich foods.

Deficiency was highest in Victoria and the ACT, and understandably less common in the northern states.

