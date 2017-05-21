Kakadu, World Heritage listed and not to be missed

Kakadu National Park is an enormous, biodiverse nature reserve in Australia’s Northern Territory, 240 kilometres east of Darwin.

Kakadu National Park is Australia’s largest terrestrial national park and covers almost 20,000 square kilometres. It is a place of enormous ecological and biological diversity, extending from the coast and estuaries in the north through floodplains, billabongs and lowlands to rocky ridges and stone country in the south. These landscapes are home to a range of rare plants and animals, including more than one-third of Australia’s bird species and one-quarter of its freshwater and estuarine fish species.

Kakadu is considered a living cultural landscape. The traditional owners, Bininj Mungguy, have lived on and cared for this country for more than 50,000 years.

Peter Hook from Kakadu Tourism chats to Clinton Maynard and Pamela Wright on Sunday Travel.