Rethinking Your Career In Middle Age?

Your career and what you do for a living continues to evolve over time, just as you do.

One of the great things about growing older is of course the wisdom and experience you acquire along the way.

Our next guest is a former lawyer and journalist who now helps people to reinvent their career.

Rather than feeling stuck or washed up, you can use your experience to start your own business, refresh your current career or pursue a completely new direction.

Here to tell us more is Career Reinvention Expert, Joanna Maxwell. She has a new book called ‘‘Rethink Your Career In Your 40s, 50s and 60s’ and she joins us for a chat.