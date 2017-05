Will we still own traditional cars in 20 years?

There has been a lot of talk in recent times about driverless cars and how far away we are from going completely driverless.

And researchers now believe that by 2030, cars as we know them won’t exist

John and Garry talk to Rita Excell, executive director of the Australian Driverless Vehicle Initiative’s Centre for Excellence to find out just how close we are to having driverless cars.