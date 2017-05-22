Youse have got to be joking

Mary Coustas’ character Effie Stephanides is one of the country’s most beloved entertainers, having wowed audiences for three decades.

Coming to fame on Acropolis Now and continuing to sell out theatre shows for many years, she continues to tour her latest show Effie: The Virgin Bride.

It takes place on her wedding day and also features her daughter by immaculate conception Aphrodite (Affie) and Vasili, Effie’s loveable uncle.

Mary Coustas joined Nick Bennett and Kayley Harris in the studio for The Daily Drive to chat about the path her life has taken that led her to doing this show, why the character is still so popular and the current state of comedy in general.