Barbecued Coco Rice & Choc Banana

Yesterday we went bananas on Living Fresh! Catch up on the show above and below you’ll find some desert inspiration thanks to our favourite chef, Chef Daniel!
Let’s cook!
Cook 1 cup Arborio rice in 1 cup of coconut cream mixed with one cup of water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 30 minutes.
Soften a banana leaf on the barbecue and then place the rice in the middle with a whole banana and some chocolate shavings on the top.
Wrap it all up in the banana leaf, tie it up and place on the barbecue until chocolate melts. Deeeelicious!