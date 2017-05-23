Group nude swimming – that’s art

We’re getting into Winter, and if you live in the bottom half of the country that usually means a form of social hibernation.

Going out, doing things and being social. All these things seem harder when it’s cold and dark. It’s much easier just to get into tracksuit pants and curl up on the couch with the heater and a glass of wine.

But tens of thousands of Australians are shunning those comforts to head to Tasmania for a festival celebrating the long dark winters.

It’s called Dark Mofo and is a Festival put on by the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart. It marks the Winter Solstice with huge public art projects, food, music, film and light.

There’s even a group nude swim in the Derwent River – it’s all art!

It’s become so popular in recent years that P&O Cruises have even put on a cruise from Sydney to Hobart specifically for people wanting to attend the Festival.

Lucy Forge is the Head of Programming at Dark Mofo and she spoke with Nick Bennett and Kayley Harris on The Daily Drive about what makes the Festival so different to those on the mainland.