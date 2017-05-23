How much should a funeral cost?

There are plenty of complaints every day about the funeral industry… the latest shot fired by Sandra Van Der Laan, who lost her sister Linda. How much would her funeral cost?

When Ms Van Der Laan rang to find out how much it might cost, there was plenty of fudging by the funeral director… and she was only given a rough quote of “around 6 thousand dollars”.



Being a professor of accounting and associate dean at the University of Sydney Business School, Ms Van Der Laan wasn’t satisfied with the “rough” quote… so she started asking questions.

Turns out: it will cost should actually cost us around 12 HUNDRED dollars to meet all the costs associated with disposing of a body…but the allegation is that funeral companies prey on vulnerable, grieving people by trying to shame them into buying more bells and whistles.



Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast duo spoke to Sally Cant, who is a family death care advocate and the author of Conversations About Death.

