What are the signs of macular degeneration?

How is your eyesight? Do you wear glasses? Perhaps you’ve noticed your sight is deteriorating but you’re putting off doing anything about it.

Surveys have found eye health is well down the list of priorities for Australians and yet many of us will end up wearing glasses or contact lenses. In fact, many will need surgery.

This week is macular degeneration week, so we thought we’d find out what it is, and what can be done about it.

John and Garry talk to the CEO of the Macular Disease Foundation, Julie Heraghty who says one in seven Australians over the age of 50 show some signs of macular degeneration.