3 retirement tips just as important as your super balance

How much do you need to retire? $640,000? One million dollars?

Often, conversations about retirement tend to be dominated by trying to find a magic number- a one-size-fits-all super balance that will guarantee comfort in retirement for everyone. But according to Jason Andriessen from sponsor StatePlus, there are other considerations just as important as your super balance that lead to success in retirement.

Here are 3 of Jason’s best tips.

Have realistic ideas regarding lifestyle- As proved every time we’re packing to go away on holiday, what we prepare for isn’t always realistic. How do you really think you’ll be spending your time in retirement? According to Jason, far from compromising, people actually want a bit of a lifestyle downsize, choosing to focus on the relationships, activities and travel destinations that really matter to them. Have a sense of purpose – Jason says a reason to wake up and greet the day excited is by far the most important thing to ensure a successful retirement. Volunteering, community groups, hobbies and even a bit of part-time work are all great ways to achieve this. Retire at the right time- There can be some tax benefits to retiring at the right time of year. Listen to the podcast above for more tips on choosing the right time to finish work.

Of course, we want the biggest balance possible for our super by the time we retire, but we shouldn’t let the numbers distract us from some of the other important considerations.

In any case, the advice provided by a good financial advisor can always help.

