Chef Daniel’s Apple Strudel

Time needed: 50min
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 6 unpeeled cored Green apples & Red apples (Granny Smith & Pink Lady)
- 1 cup sugar
- Squeeze of lemon
- 1 tablespoon white wine
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 cinnamon quill
- 3 cardamom pods
- 1 egg yolk brushed on pastry
- Rice flour
- Filo pastry
- Pepe Saya butter
- Flaked almonds (optional)
Method
1. Preheat oven to 190 degrees
2. Place apple, sugar, lemon, white wine, raisins, cinnamon, cardamom in pot and allow to simmer for 40 mins until soft, set aside to cool down and begin to prepare the pastry
3. Place rice flour on bench, layout filo pastry & brush each layer with Pepe Saya butter
4. Place the apple mixture in centre, then fold pastry at each end first then roll, top with flaked almonds and place on baking tray.
5. Place in oven for 20min at 190 degrees
Chef Daniels Tip – Serve with a side of Pepe Saya Mascarpone Cheese
