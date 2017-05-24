Chef Daniel’s Apple Strudel



Time needed: 50min

Serves 4-6



Ingredients

6 unpeeled cored Green apples & Red apples (Granny Smith & Pink Lady)

1 cup sugar

Squeeze of lemon

1 tablespoon white wine

1 cup raisins

1 cinnamon quill

3 cardamom pods

1 egg yolk brushed on pastry

Rice flour

Filo pastry

Pepe Saya butter

Flaked almonds (optional)

Method

1. Preheat oven to 190 degrees

2. Place apple, sugar, lemon, white wine, raisins, cinnamon, cardamom in pot and allow to simmer for 40 mins until soft, set aside to cool down and begin to prepare the pastry

3. Place rice flour on bench, layout filo pastry & brush each layer with Pepe Saya butter

4. Place the apple mixture in centre, then fold pastry at each end first then roll, top with flaked almonds and place on baking tray.

5. Place in oven for 20min at 190 degrees



Chef Daniels Tip – Serve with a side of Pepe Saya Mascarpone Cheese



