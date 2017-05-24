Did you pay board to your parents?

Did you pay board to your parents when you were living at home? It’s claimed thousands of AUSTRALIAN sons and daughters are still at home because they can’t afford to leave.

The housing market and cost of living pressures mean they simply haven’t got enough money to leave home and live the lifestyle they want. So, they’re staying at home, and in many cases, they don’t pay anything to their parents.

Natalie Riley has looked at this issue for Fairfax’s Daily Life where she wrote that “rental properties in AUSTRALIA are now officially unaffordable…people are spending a massive chunk of their take-home pay to put a roof over their heads …”

Natalie joined John and Garry on the Breakfast Show this morning.

Listen to the podcast for more.