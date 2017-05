Do you ever wake up in a bad mood? Here’s why

Do you ever wake up and feel negative for no reason?…Only to have that feeling ruin your whole day…

Well apparently it’s got something to do with a negative gene we’re born with, meaning at some stage in life most of us will feel negative for what is seemingly no reason.

Brain expert and Founder of Brain Wellness Spa, Terri Bowman joined Jonathon Coleman on Staying Well to tell us why this happens and how we can prevent it from reoccurring.