How to protect yourself from online scams

Australians lost a staggering three hundred million dollars to scams and online fraud in 2016. That figure only accounts for what was reported to authorities, so the real cost is probably substantially higher.

The recent focus of Fraud Week was on social media scams, but Facebook isn’t the only forum where cyber criminals run amok.

The internet is an incredible tool but it can be a dangerous, often lawless dystopia if you don’t keep your wits about you.

Simon Smith is a Forensic Cyber Security Expert who helps victims of cyber-crime piece things together and attempt to recover swindled money.

Simon tells Kayley and Nick that people can be too trusting of friends on social media who they have never met.