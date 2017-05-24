The life of single parent families

We spoke this morning about Boyd Cordner who has been named the NSW captain for the upcoming state of origin series. He was raised by his dad after his mother passed away.

He spoke beautifully about how his dad has been his biggest supporter throughout his life and we thought about the challenges many people face as single parents, and as the children of single parents.

John and Garry spoke to Michael Grose who is a parenting expert that says one of the biggest challenges is that you need to play good cop and bad cop – you have to apply firmness and be a little bit soft at the same time, which is much easier when there’s two of you

